Circus comes to town: Life under the big top

The Great Moscow Circus performers Tianni Weber, 19, left, and Tahlia Weber, 17, dancers Tanika Weber, 15, Tatiana Edgley and Alina Novikova, 15, and flare rider Cruz Weber, 5, at the Mackay Showgrounds. Photo: Zizi Averill

The Great Moscow Circus performers Tianni Weber, 19, left, and Tahlia Weber, 17, dancers Tanika Weber, 15, Tatiana Edgley and Alina Novikova, 15, and flare rider Cruz Weber, 5, at the Mackay Showgrounds. Photo: Zizi Averill

THE four Weber siblings did not run away from home to join the circus - they were born into it.

Tahlia Weber, 17, said she and her two sisters and brother were seventh generation circus performers.

"Circus has always been in our blood," she said.

Tahlia and her sister Tianni Weber, 19, share the sky in The Great Moscow Circus, with the two sisters performing vertigo-inducing stunts on the trapeze and aerial silks.

Their younger sister, Tanika Weber, 15, captivates the crowd at ground level as one of the circus' dancers.

The Great Moscow Circus performing siblings Tanika Weber, 15, Tianni Weber, 19, and Tahlia Weber, 17, at the Mackay Showgrounds. Photo: Zizi Averill

Buzzing around the ring on his pocket motorbike is the baby of the family, 5-year-old Cruz Weber, who is the circus' flare rider.

Tahlia said performing with her family gave her the confidence to face the circus crowds.

"It's always what we've done. I have a lot of trust in them," she said.

The Great Moscow Circus performers left to right: back: Tanika Weber, 15, Tatiana Edgley and Alina Novikova, 15. Front: Tianni Weber, 19, Cruz Weber, 5, and Tahlia Weber, 17. Photo: Zizi Averill

From Thursday October 24 through to Sunday November 3, the Weber siblings will be flying, spinning, dancing and performing stunts with the entire Moscow Circus troupe in Mackay.

Circus marketing manager Mark Edgley said the big tent was home to some of the most exciting acts from around the world.

Mr Edgley said the show would feature exhilarating tricks from every corner of the globe, from Australia to Moscow to Brazil.

For more information visit: https://www.thegreatmoscowcircus.com.au/Home.aspx

Circus acrobat calls Mackay home

Nino the Clown has the feeling "in his blood"

Acrobats and more at Circus