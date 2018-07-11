Circus safety fun in local schools

SCHOOLS from across the region enjoyed a recent visit from the Safety Circus.

The circus, an initiative of the Mackay Police, is an award-winning children's musical performance which covers subjects such as Bike Safety Protective Behaviours and What to do as a bystander in a bullying situation.

Students from Central Queensland University's Conservatorium of Music dusted off their unicycles and clown noses to head north with Volunteer in Policing Gillian Phipps and Sergeant Nigel Dalton.

Bowen State School played host to the opening performance, which was also attended by students from St Mary's Catholic School and Merinda State School.

The visit to Proserpine State School was a special one for performer Jackson Wecker (Buddy), a former student.

The troupe then performed at Cannonvale State School, where Whitsunday Christian College also attended.

The final stop for the circus was St Catherine's Catholic School in Proserpine.

"It was a brief, but worthwhile visit in which we were able to give nearly 750 students valuable safety information,” a police spokesperson said.

The tour took place just prior to the school holidays, ensuring safety messages remain front of mind with students during the current break.