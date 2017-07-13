Cities no match for Whitsunday's raid

DEFENCE: Raider Tom Humphreys goes for a tackle against Mackay Cities on Saturday.

RUGBY UNION: Despite beating top-of-the-table Mackay City, Whitsunday Raiders coach Kon Flaherty is not reading too much into his side's win.

"We still need to see if we can compete against the big teams down in Mackay and prove that we can go all the way,” he said.

"Cities is still the team to beat.”

Raiders beat Cities 21-17 in the Saturday showdown at Whitsunday Sportspark.

It was a tough game that was tight throughout, with the Raiders only feeling comfortable after gaining a two-try lead in the 70th minute.

"They looked the better team for the first 60 minutes,” Flaherty said.

"The last 20 we took a bit more control and got a couple tries. Our belief lifted us to another level.”

Flaherty said it was a team effort that showed his team's commitment across the full 80 minutes.

"It was a really good game to watch,” he said.

"Boris Fournials kicked really well to get us out of trouble and Madison French played really well in the middle.”

The win sees Whitsunday now tied first at the top of the Mackay and District rugby union ladder with Cities.

The Raiders will return to the Whitsunday Sportspark to take on Brothers this weekend but are then facing tough away trips to Mackay over the next month.