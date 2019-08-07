Citizen scientists have catalogued more than 7000 sightings

The University of Queensland initiative, Project Manta has relied on citizen scientists to send in their photos and videos of reef manta rays from across Australia's east coast.

SNORKELLERS and scuba divers are offering one aquatic species a ray of hope through a partnership with Queensland marine researchers.

The partnership has created a catalogue of more than 7000 sightings, documenting the movement of more than 1300 individual reef manta rays.

PhD candidate Asia Armstrong, who led the study, said unique spot patterns on the rays' bellies allowed individual rays to be identified from one another.

"When a sighting is matched to an existing record we gain insights into the ray's movements and population dynamics,” Ms Armstrong said.

The data, collected by citizens, has revealed some extraordinary underwater treks.

Researchers tracked one manta ray who travelled more than 1000km, from North Stradbroke Island, to the wreck of SS Yongala, just south of Townsville.

"This is a record-breaking point-to-point movement for a reef manta ray, improving our understanding of the potential home range for this species,” Ms Armstrong said.

She said she hoped the data would inform conservation planning and management along the coast.

"Globally, reef manta rays are listed as vulnerable to extinction, so this information can help inform conservation planning internationally, particularly in regions where this species may be exposed to increased risks and threats,” Ms Armstrong said.

By partnering with more regional research groups along the reef, she said scientists would be able to follow the rays and reveal even more secrets of the animals' migration.

"With the help of international researchers, along with passionate citizen scientists and conservationists, we can really improve the long-term chances for this incredible species,” Ms Armstrong said.