Citizen scientists of the future

Matilda Bartlett, Gabriel Muir and Ann Kerby Amatorio took part in the GBRMPA Future leaders Eco Challenge today.

YOUNG Reef Guardians were out in force today to help keep the Whitsunday region pristine.

Students from Hayman Island, Hamilton Island, Cannonvale State School, St Catherine's Catholic College and Whitsunday Christian College took part in the annual Future Leaders Eco Challenge as part of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority's Reef Guardian School program.

Hamilton Island State School Students, back row: Pebbles Harvey, Olivia Murphy, Hillarie Morada, Emilya Spasdvska and Kirra Sinclair. Front row: Joshua Martin, Flynn Squires, Nick Hall and Blake Cowley. Jacob Wilson

The 54 students started their day putting their practical skills to good use at Cannonvale Beach before extending their excursion to Gailbraith Creek.

GBRMPA engagement officer Kate Finch said the students demonstrated impressive skills while supporting a worthy community cause.

Lila Fendley, Teann Patterson, Lilly Sainsbury, Tom Stielow and took part in the GBRMPA Future leaders Eco Challenge today. Aimee Stumer Jacob Wilson

"This was an opportunity for a hands-on activity that teaches kids about how to reduce threats to the Great Barrier Reef," she said.

"We did a beach clean-up and the students used their own innovative clean up tools made from recycled materials."

Reef Guardian Schools program manager Megan Connell said the initiative helped students develop "citizen science" skills.

"The eco challenge aims to guide and influence everyday actions and will go a long way toward a resilient Great Barrier Reef for future generations," she said.

Teah Goodall, Charlie Brown, Lauren Bye, Loujana Van Dalen, Shaylah Flynn, Emelina March Pead and Sharae Brown took part in the GBRMPA Future leaders Eco Challenge today. Jacob Wilson

Students learned about the impacts of land-based run-off, the importance of coastal vegetation, impacts of extreme weather and how to build reef resilience.

Whitsunday Catchment and Landcare, Eco Barge Clean Seas, Reef Catchments and the Whitsunday Local Marine Advisory Committee also supported the program.