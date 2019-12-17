Citizen scientists push for better co-ordination

Members from various citizens science groups gathered to discuss barriers and formulate solutions to help them continue their work. Image supplied.

MEMBERS of citizen science groups from across the region called for better co-ordination and communication when they gathered for a forum in Airlie Beach last week.

Participants travelled from as far as Brisbane and Townsville to attend the event hosted by natural resource management group Reef Catchments with the aim of creating a more comprehensive and collaborative approach to data collection and the preservation of natural environments.

Coast and biodiversity project officer Cass Hayward said citizen scientists were important in gaining a better understanding of natural environments and the workshop highlighted areas that need improving for volunteers to continue their work.

“Basically, in layman’s terms, citizen science is science that’s able to be done by anyone,” Ms Hayward said.

“We work quite closely with citizen science groups and something we notice is they tend to operate in isolation, not in a co-ordinated approach.

“Having a co-ordinated approach is important for a range of reasons. We want to be able to share the data, we want to use the data and at the moment there’s a lot of processes and no consistency.”

Whitsunday Seagrass volunteer co-ordinator Jacquie Sheils agreed a lack of co-ordination is an issue with citizen science groups.

“One barrier would be actually getting contact between people doing data collection and people using data,” she said.

“Just having that line of communication between citizen science groups and people using data and having funding, resourcing and support to get the work done.”

Ms Hayward said those who attended the workshop had identified improved co-ordination as a key to improved performance.

“A lot of people were interested in having a leader, a citizen scientist co-ordinator for the region who could keep everyone in touch and keep driving those actions that we came up with on the day,” she said.

Ms Sheils said the concept would assist communication between groups and the organisations using the data.

“A co-ordinating role would help in supporting the volunteers so they can do more useful work to make sure the data they’re collecting is what managers need,” she said.

“Organisations using data and relying on it need to provide support so we can keep doing it better.”

The workshop was attended by members from a range of organisations including The Mackay-Whitsunday-Isaac Healthy Rivers to Reef, Reef Check, the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, Whitsunday Charter Boat Industry Association, The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, Eco Barge Clean Seas, Tangaroa Blue and North Queensland Bulk Ports as well as traditional owners of the land.