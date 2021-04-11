Menu
Reef Catchments launches Community Action Plan
News

Citizens inform grassroots action plan to protect reef

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
11th Apr 2021 6:18 PM
A flock of black cockatoos perched above as community members gathered at Mackay Harbour to celebrate a vision to protect the Great Barrier Reef.

From Finch Hatton to Slade Point, more than 50 residents were at the launch of Reef Catchments' Community Action Plan which covers the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region.

CEO Katrina Dent said it was created from a "groundswell" of ideas from the community about what were the priorities "for (their) neck of the woods" when it came to the reef.

Ms Dent said funding from the Great Barrier Reef Foundation had allowed Reef Catchments to develop a road map to carry out the community's proposals.

Reef Catchments CEO Katrina Dent speaking at the Reef Community Action Plan launch at Mackay Harbour on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Reef Catchments CEO Katrina Dent speaking at the Reef Community Action Plan launch at Mackay Harbour on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith

 

"We're able to go and talk to potential new partners and say, 'Hey we've got some great ideas here, who wants to be involved?'" she said.

One such pilot project was the brainchild of Mackay Christian College students which included Stuart Reeves.

The Year 11 student said he was "peeved" to constantly spot plastic straws and single-use plastics dotting his school as well as potential recyclables ending up as general waste.

"Things such as cans, bottles - they're just thrown away in the waste bins," the Year 11 student said.

Mackay Christian College Year 11 student and Reef Catchment youth ambassador Stuart Reeves at the Reef Community Action Plan launch at Mackay Harbour. Picture: Heidi Petith
Mackay Christian College Year 11 student and Reef Catchment youth ambassador Stuart Reeves at the Reef Community Action Plan launch at Mackay Harbour. Picture: Heidi Petith

Reef Catchments coastal and biodiversity projects officer Cass Hayward said the Youth Ambassador students would entice their peers to recycle by installing container recycling points and rewarding them with the profits.

"We're super keen to roll this out to other schools," Ms Hayward said.

Reef Catchments coastal and biodiversity projects officer Cass Hayward at the Reef Community Action Plan launch at Mackay Harbour on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Reef Catchments coastal and biodiversity projects officer Cass Hayward at the Reef Community Action Plan launch at Mackay Harbour on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith

Litter and waste was one of the four pressures identified by the action plan along with land-based run-off, climate change and lack of community education and awareness.

Finch Hatton dad Roger Scott said he went along to the plan's launch to be around like-minded people who cared about the environment and to introduce his children to good community projects.

Australian Wildlife and Rescue Service president Yvette Jeffs with a baby joey at the Reef Community Action Plan launch. Picture: Heidi Petith
Australian Wildlife and Rescue Service president Yvette Jeffs with a baby joey at the Reef Community Action Plan launch. Picture: Heidi Petith

His daughter Charli enjoyed making an insect hotel thanks to Pioneer Catchment Landcare, one of the many activities available which also included creating your own beeswax wraps, meeting the Australian Wildlife Rescue Service's joeys and possum and taking part in Conservation Volunteers Australia's National Day of Action.

Artist Collective artist Tracey Robb demonstrating how to create a beeswax wrap at the Reef Community Action Plan. Picture: Heidi Petith
Artist Collective artist Tracey Robb demonstrating how to create a beeswax wrap at the Reef Community Action Plan. Picture: Heidi Petith

You can read the full Community Action Plan on Reef Catchments' website.

