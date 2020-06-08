Menu
Prime Minister Scott Morrison with new citizens on Australia Day.
Citizenship ceremonies resume in-person

by Rebecca Gredley
8th Jun 2020 10:31 AM

New citizens can now make their pledge to Australia in person with the resumption of face-to-face ceremonies.

The coronavirus had forced all citizenship ceremonies to be conducted online but councils can now choose to conduct the services in-person, online, or both.

"Now that restrictions are easing, councils will once again be able to host small ceremonies in line with the public gathering requirements in their state or territory," acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge said.

"The government is also working to resume citizenship testing and interviews in the coming weeks so we can have people moving through all stages of becoming Australian citizens."

More than 25,000 people have become Australian citizens through online ceremonies during the pandemic.

More than 179,000 people have gained citizenship so far this financial year, an increase of 56 per cent compared to the previous year.

