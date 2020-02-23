City 16s star: ‘They were favourites’

Under-16s Country player Jimmy Anderson looks to offload the ball against City in Saturday’s representative game at MJRL. Picture: Tony Martin

PRIDE in the jersey and a chance for interclub bragging rights is what pushed Brady Hazeldine and his City U16s side to victory yesterday.

Against their more fancied Country rivals, the City boys opened up an early 10-point advantage, weathered a late storm – from Mother Nature and the opposition – and held on for a dogged 16-10 result.

Hazeldine was one of the standouts in trying conditions for a ballplayer; he pulled the strings in the halves and provided the undersized City with plenty of go-forward.

“They were definitely favourites,” the Norths junior said of Country.

“They had a much bigger forward pack but we really stuck it to them, stuck to our game plan, completed our sets and that’s what won us the game.”

The call from the bench was to “play flat and fast” and make the most of every opportunity as it came.

The wet weather made for plenty of dropped ball, but City proved the cleaner side in the clinch.

A City win had Brady feeling pretty pleased.

“It’s a great jersey. I felt really privileged to get the opportunity to lead the boys out today,” he said.

STATE OF PLAY

City v Country U16 Boys

City 16 (Coby Arthur, John Wailu, Bailey Kennedy tries; Brady Hazeldine 2 goals) def Country 10 (Michael Kratzmann, James Kelleher tries; Mason Simpson goal) at Mackay Junior Rugby League Fields