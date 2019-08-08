City coaches said Capricornia were a hard-hitting team

SUPER SIX: From L-R are John King, Gavin Wilson-Tyers, Xavier Gehle, Keahn Tuakura, Uili Lemalu and Justis Costigan. All players did themselves proud in Townsville.

RUGBY UNION: The Capricornia under-12 team have taken out the Regional Cup at the Queensland Schoolboys Rugby Championship in Townsville.

Gladstone Goats juniors Gavin Wilson-Tyers, Justis Costigan, Uili Lemalu, Keahn Tuakura, John King and Xavier Gehle all played with aplomb up north.

The under-12 CQ team finished fifth of 10 teams - but the highest of the regional teams - after a 17-all draw against South Coast in the play-off for fifth and sixth positions.

Capricornia assistant coach Peter King said his young charges performed above and beyond against teams from metropolitan regions.

"In the games against the Brisbane teams, the referees said it was the best level they had seen from any of the country teams," King said. "We were very competitive against the city teams and went down by only a try in the final minutes."

King said the opposition coaches had approached him after the games and said how well the Cap team had played.

"They really competed hard and some of the other coaches said their teams did not know what had hit them," he said.

King praised Costigan, saying he had played at another level.

"He played so well and got (a) player of the game (award)," King said. "Two other players got player of the games as well. They were Keahn Tuakura and Gav Wilson-Tyers."

The latter was best afield in the play-off for fifth place.

Costigan's mother, Vicky Costigan, was extremely happy with the efforts of her son, who also represented the Central Queensland Bushrangers under-12 side that played in the state championships in Toowoomba last month.

"We are very proud of Justis with all of his achievements this year," she said.

King, Lemalu, Tuakura and Wilson-Tyers also played for the Bushrangers last month.

Also a classy rugby league player, Costigan played for the Capricornia under-12 team in the Queensland School Sport 11-12 years Boys State Rugby League Championship from June 27-July 2.

"Justis showed dedication to both codes of football and he always attended training," Ms Costigan said.

"He has a really positive attitude but most of all, he is having fun and making heaps of friends along the way."

WHAT ELSE THE ASSISTANT COACH SAID:

Keahn was the player of the match against Northern (Townsville team)

Justis player of the match against Med North (Brisbane team)

"Gavin player of the match in the regional cup final against South Coast (Gold Coast team) which Capriconia won placing them on 5th position out of 10 teams."

"Gavin, John and Keahn were our main front rowers in the Bushrangers team and the Capriconia team and were one of the toughest front rowers in the competition with guys coming off the bench carrying the momentum."

"Unfortunately we lost John after the first day with a broken finger."

"Justis was very aggressive and powerful from number six, with turn overs in the ruck and solid runs."

"Xavier was probably one of the smallest players in the team covering the wing position and coming against players twice his size."

"He's a player with a big heart as his opponents couldn't get away from him because of defence."

"In one game, where his opposite number would have run away to win the game for their team, was cut short because of try saving tackle he made."

"Uili is just a versatile player coming off the bench covering the second row position and the outside centre position with his solid running and defence."

"Overall all the players in the Capriconia team played exceptionally well and were praised by other coaches, game officials and other parents because of their aggressiveness and their skill level."