City, Country clash proves calibre of Mackay comp

VICTORIOUS City coach Joel Clinton was happy to sit back and watch his talented team do all the work on an ugly night for pretty footy.

Even with Mackay’s best players in action it was never going to be a high scoring affair on a rain-affected field at the Mackay Junior Rugby League grounds.

Country dominated possession for much of the contest but City was cleaner when it counted.

Beau Dixon and Yosepha Kepa did the damage for the victors in the first half, while winger Izzy Buchanan was responsible for Country’s only points of the contest.

City took a 12-4 advantage into the break and the boot of Dixon was all that troubled the scorers in the second half.

In his coaching debut, Clinton put all the praise at the feet of his playing group for showing “plenty of grunt” in the face of a big Country forward pack.

“I told them to play with pride today; told them to play as a team and the rewards would come,” Clinton said post-match.

“I think they did that – you could see it. They were high-fiving and having fun. Whenever they went into a huddle you could see the passion.

“This win meant something.”

Ageless City skipper Jardine Bobongie was Clinton’s player of the match, but it was the performances from new faces which had him most excited for season 2020.

“I’ve been in Mackay now for seven or eight years and I’ve never seen forwards that big playing here before,” Clinton said. “I think it’s going to be a really juicy competition this year.”

City player Jardine Bobongie tackles Country player Darcy Wright. Picture: Tony Martin

SLOPPY COUNTRY LEFT TO RUE MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

COUNTRY halfback Kellen Jenner was left understandably frustrated after Saturday night’s 14-4 loss to City.

Though the winners controlled much of the first half and grafted a deserved 12-4 lead going into the break, Country looked the better side for much of the second 40.

But whereas City made the scoring breakthroughs when needed, Country was unable to do the same despite having the weight of possession.

Jenner’s men made a habit of working their way inside the City half only to come up short when points were there to be taken.

“Completions from City. They really worked us out of the game and we sorta beat ourselves,” was Jenner’s post-match analysis.

“We just couldn’t convert. But that’s what happens when you bring a few boys together for one session and then try to play as a team.”

The hard-fought contest between Mackay’s best players proved to Jenner the competition will be fierce this season.

“Both teams were strong across the board,” he said.

“Lama (Tasi) and Hep (Cahill) from Sarina were standouts I thought.

“(For City) I thought Ryan Kinlyside played well.

“I wouldn’t want to be a front-rower this year.”