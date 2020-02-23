City regular leads Country to win over old side

IT WAS a case of familiar faces turned foes for Country skipper Rani Rupapere on Saturday afternoon at the Mackay Junior Rugby League grounds.

The former Souths Sharks halfback moved to Moranbah in the off-season and with it, shifted allegiances away from City.

On Saturday Rupapere was one of the standouts in an impressive 28-6 Country win.

The Country girls acclimatised to the wet conditions best in the first half to build a solid 14-nil advantage at the main break.

City’s first points came 10 minutes from time, but by then it was too late.

A Rupapere flick pass put a teammate over the tryline seconds from full time to put icing on the Country cake.

The Country forwards laid the early platform and the young brigade made did the damage, much to Rupapere’s delight.

“We had some girls fresh out of the 17s and they really stepped up to the challenge,” she said.

“Very composed. The talent that’s coming through; these young kids are bred to play rugby league. They’re naturals.”

Country’s already impressive showing was made even more so knowing much of the squad had been unable to train together in the lead-up.

“We had six, seven, eight Moranbah girls who didn’t know names – but everyone knows rugby league,” Rupapere said.

“We’ve been doing the same plays and the same training sessions and thankfully we came together and everything worked out smoothly.”

Country player Shannon Cheshire is wrapped up in a strong tackle. Picture: Tony Martin

GEE PICK OF THE BUNCH IN DOMINANT COUNTRY PERFORMANCE

THOSE in the know will tell you Mikaela Gee stole the show in Saturday’s City versus Country Women’s clash.

The Country hooker was involved in everything in the 28-6 victory.

But the Wests Tigers player was just happy to be there.

“It was honestly just a really good feeling to get into it and represent Country – such a nice feeling,” she said.

Gee admitted it was a little weird at first to be running head-on into girls who for more than two months she had trained alongside as part of the Mackay Cutters Women’s Academy.

“Going from playing against each other last year, to eight weeks of non-stop being together to then going out to tackle someone, it’s hard – but good,” the hooker said.

The pre-season representative hitout whet the appetite of the players as well as fans.

Gee cannot wait for the season proper to get underway.

“Now we’ve got that taste I think everyone is keen,” she said.