Claims burglary carried out by 'extremely prepared' thief

CRIMINALS have allegedly disabled three boat engines in a crime police have described as a "uniquely” well-planned and deliberative burglary.

Sometime last night, between 5.15pm yesterday and 7am this morning, a thief broke into a Cannonvale business on McIntosh Dr to steal three outboard stainless steel polished props.

Mackay Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Steve Smith said the "prepared thief” used highly specific tools to remove the propellers from the boat engines.

"You can't just bring along a shifting spanner. To do that you have to use very specific tools,” Snr Cnst Smith said.

"This was not the usual break-in. They knew what they were going in for.”

Snr Cnst Smith said then thief escaped with the propellers by climbing the rear fence of the business compound.

Investigations by local police are continuing.

Police have encouraged anyone with information which may assist to contact police as soon as possible.

If you have information for police, call Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901329656