Clark and Pinkstone take Hilly Half Marathon on Dent Island

RUNNING: Milly Clark lived up to her headline billing, conquering the (golf) course and claiming the Hamilton Island Hilly Half Marathon crown ahead of a record field.

Staged on Dent Island while recovery work on the Hamilton Island trail network continues, the surer footing suited Clark's road racing pedigree and she was never threatened and indeed finished fourth overall.

Former champion Solveig Litchfield of Brisbane posted a respectable time of 1:48 on the testing course, but was 13 minutes in arrears of Clark, while German tourist Karin Osterrieder snared some spending money with her third-place finish.

Victory in the men's event went to Carl Pinkstone, who upstaged Townsville's Sam Stedman, while four-time Olympian Steve Moneghetti rolled into third place

Stedman led early, opening a mini-break in the early stages, but Pinkstone came to the front on the big climb 5km in.

Stedman had the better on the descents and flatter sections and kept bridging the gap through the next half an hour, but eventually the gaps at the top of the major climbs grew insurmountable and in the final 6km Pinkstone built a two-minute advantage to take the title.

Stedman did exceptionally well to keep Moneghetti at bay, with Moneghetti's strength coming through as he wheeled in a big deficit at the end of the first loop.

The beautiful landscape of Dent Island's Hilly Half Marathon with second placed Brianna Mouat from Mackay. Mel Smith

The marathon event, still in its infancy, drew a small but quality field, with Leif Mawson taking the win in an incredibly impressive time of 3:34 ahead of fellow Brisbane runner John Egan.

Justin Knight-Gray of Whitsunday Running Club finished in third place and looks set for a big local season.

In the half marathon, there were age group wins for the unstoppable Wendy Downes and Margaret Coote (equal first in 60-plus females), while Roland Henderson of Jubilee Pocket won the competitive 40-49-year-old men's category and Hamilton Island's Kaira Biss and Matt Bowater won the 29 and under women's and men's titles respectively.