Classic Aussie band returns

ROCKERS RETURN: Regurgitator will rock the shores of Airlie Beach at Magnums Hotel.

ONE of the hardest working bands in Australia is about to hit Airlie Beach with their brand new tour.

Regurgitator were a staple of 1990s Aussie rock with two platinum albums, one of which won five ARIA awards, and they haven't stopped since.

Regurgitator's second album, Unit, was named 10th in Triple J's Hottest 100 Australian Albums of All Time poll which reaffirmed their status as one of Australia's best homegrown rock bands.

Fresh from some stellar performances at Sydney Festival and Hobart's MONA FOMA in January, Regurgitator are heading to Airlie Beach to treat their north Queensland fans to some unadulterated fun and good times.

Having formed in 1994 in Brisbane, the band quickly establish themselves as a versatile band, able to create a mix of sounds with funk, punk, pop and electronic.

After embarking on their first tour of Europe before stopping in Bangkok to record their first album "Tu Plang” (Thai for 'jukebox'). The album was released to a decent reception in Australia and coincided with a tour with The Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1995 and another sold-out headlining tour with Japanese guests the Boredoms.

They followed this up with the multi-platinum "Unit” (1997), described as an even quirkier mixup with 80s flavours and headed out extensively across Australia, Japan and the US.

The rest, as they say, is history.

They may have seemed quiet for the last few years but they consistently released new material with their eighth album, Dirty Pop Fantasy, released in 2013 which was followed by a live album in 2015.

Despite taking a mini-hiatus in 2014, the trio of Ben Ely, Quan Yeomans and Peter Kostic know each other inside out and it reflects in their energetic live performances.

They might be a bit older and wiser but they haven't forgotten how to rock.

Don't miss your chance to see one of the finest bands Queensland has ever produced at Magnums Hotel.

AUSSIE ROCK hits town

WHAT: Regurgitator

WHERE: Magnums Hotel

WHEN: Friday, April 28, 8pm

TICKETS: moshtix.com.au