Classy scenes from Ashes dressing room

Australian and England players have come together to share a quiet beer in the dressing rooms at The Oval.

Photos have emerged of the incredible moment Aussie captain Tim Paine's side walked into the English dressing room and were welcomed by rival skipper Joe Root and coach Trevor Bayliss.

The scenes of bitter rivals having a chinwag and a few light-hearted giggles at the end of an exhausting five-test series is being celebrated around the cricket world as everything that is so loved about the gentleman's game.

The light-hearted scenes of players enjoying a quiet beer together came on the same day several spotfires continued to burn out during the final day of England's 135-run victory in the series finale.

As England rolled the Aussies for 263 in the final innings of the match, despite a brave century from Matthew Wade, the contest again threatened to boil over.

Wade exchanged heated words with English quick Jofra Archer on the final day of play - after a searing short-ball barrage left the former keeper sporting a number of bruises.

The running battle came after English hero Ben Stokes was on day three overheard calling Aussie opener David Warner "a f***ing prick" on the way off the field at lunch.

Stokes and Warner also exchanged words out in the middle.

It was a series just as dramatic, controversial and hard-fought as all those that had come before it - but both teams showed the spirit of cricket remains intact when they came together in those dressing rooms to celebrate the official end of hostilities.

Coach Trevor Bayliss speaks to his team after a marathon summer of cricket.

A photo, captured by England and Wales Cricket Board head of communications Danny Reuben, showed Warner sharing a drink with Jonny Bairstow and Jack Leach.

Pat Cummins had a chinwag with Chris Woakes and Steve Smith alongside Sam Curran.

"This is what it's all about," Reuben wrote on Twitter.

"The cut and thrust of Ashes cricket. Let's just have a beer and reminisce. Why cricket is the best!"

The impressive sportsmanship from both sides is particularly commendable after the lingering scars that remain after Australia's heated Tour of India in 2017.

The spiteful series ended with former captain Steve Smith's offer to share a beer with the Indian players in the dressing rooms being refused by Indian captain Virat Kohli.

After refusing Smith's peace offering, Kohli went on to say some of his friendships with Australian players were no longer intact.

"No, it has changed," Kohli said of his relationship with the Australians.

"I thought that was the case (we were friends), but it has changed for sure.

"As I said, in the heat of the battle you want to be competitive but I've been proven wrong.

"The thing I said before the first Test, that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again."