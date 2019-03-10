Clean sweep of cricket wins

CRICKET: Proserpine Pitbulls produced a clean sweep of wins at the junior inter-town carnival in Bowen earlier this month.

The under-10s led the charge with a strong first-up performance against Bowen, winning by 77 runs and followed that up with a 45-run defeat of Home Hill.

A couple of outstanding catches by Oli Wilson helped Proserpine contain Home Hill to 78 and earned him the title of player of the day for Proserpine.

The Bowen and Proserpine Master Blasters teams.

The under-13 team played two T20 games.

Proserpine took on Bowen first and mustered a meagre 8/46 as all batters were kept to single figure scores.

It was going to be a tough score to defend, but Proserpine were up to the challenge under the rookie captaincy of Dean Lucht.

Daniel Spurway (2/2) and Angus Hardy-Young (2/3) proved the top performers as the Junior Pitbulls held their nerve in a last over nailbiter.

The under-13 teams from Home Hill, Bowen and Proserpine.

Buoyed by that success, Proserpine restricted Home Hill to 4/69 after the Burdekin side got off to a flying start.

Impressive knocks from Josh Madsen and Daniel Spurway ensured the Junior Pitbulls prevailed, again in the last over.

The under-16 side played a 35-over match against Bowen.

Proserpine went in to bat and got of to a less than ideal start with Corey Dwyer falling cheaply in the first few of overs.

Jack Pini and Michael Pettiford then steadied the ship and the runs started flowing for Pettiford, who top-scored with an impressive 31 not out.

Keyra Smith also came in and showed the boys how it should be done, hitting the ball around the paddock freely for a score of 26 not out, helping lift Proserpine to 7/126. Sharp bowling by Darcy Turner and Keyra Smith saw Proserpine hit the ground running, taking three early wickets.

FRIENDLY RIVALS: Junior cricketers from Bowen and Proserpine who played off in the inter-town carnival last Sunday.

However, this brought about the arrival of Daniel Wilson and Ryan Homewood to the crease and the runs started flowing.

Momentum shifted in Bowen's favour, although another change in the bowling attack brought about a few wickets.

Then it came down to Wilson hitting the final runs and the number of balls was never going to be an issue.

It all came to an end when Jack Dwyer sent a ball rocketing down the pitch, knocking middle stump out of the ground to dismiss Wilson for a superb 47.

Keyra Smith was a clear pick as Proserpine's player of the match with her 26 runs and 4/15 spell of bowling.

For the first time, Mackay Cricket sent an under-11 side up to play a combined Proserpine/Bowen representative team, with the Whitsundays prevailing in fine style as Grady Turner produced a sparkling knock of 57 off 31 balls for the victors.