Cleaner Cannonvale with your business and Eco Barge

ECO BARGE is wants of local businesses to volunteer time to join in the fight against waste in our waterways.

The group conducted a rubbish purge at Bicentennial Park on Tuesday as part of their Clean Streets and Creeks land-based clean-up.

Three volunteers fought the war on waste, but project coordinator Fiona Broadent sees an opportunity to increase the scale of the clean-ups by recruiting local workplaces.

The initiative aims to prevent land based litter from becoming marine debris.

In 2018 businesses are being asked to adopt one of 12 sites and participate in one of 24 clean-ups for the year.

Ms Bradent said "after approaching businesses the feedback has been extremely positive and we now have ten businesses on board, who will lead clean-ups throughout the year.”

The program is an easy one to get involved in Ms Braodent said "it is completely free, all equipment is provided you just have to turn up.”

On Clean-up Austrlia Day Mantra Club Croc has adopted the mission, "the hotel will act as a base, the staff will get involved and anyone is welcome to participate,” Ms Broadent said.

