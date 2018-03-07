CleanUpAirlie a winner

YOUNG VOLUNTEERS: Annabelle Head, Fiona Broadbent, Ruby Gardener, Jhala Thompson and Katie Ivers weighing rubbish for Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday.

ALMOST 500kg of local litter was collected by 78 volunteers within the community on Sunday as part of Clean Up Australia Day activities organised by Eco Barge Clean Seas and Mantra Club Croc.

Volunteers met at Mantra Club Croc at 9am on Sunday and were given clean-up bags and sent to their favourite spots throughout the region to clean up rubbish, which was later weighed and totalled 495kg.

Eco Barge Clean Seas' Fiona Broadbent conveyed the group's thanks to Whitsunday Regional Council for providing the skip bins, as well as to Mantra Club Croc for hosting the event and putting on "an amazing lunch spread for the hungry volunteers”.

"Litter, especially plastics, have a detrimental effect on our marine life such as causing entanglement issues and also internal problems after ingesting it,” she said.

"This is why cleaning up land-based litter is so important as it prevents it from entering our waterways, marine environment and threatening our local marine life.”

Mantra Club Croc conference and events co-ordinator Dylan Camilleri said they "had a ripper of a day for Clean Up Australia Day”.

"Our rooms division manager, Lynne Scanlan, initially contacted Eco Barge about joining forces for Clean Up Australia Day after having joined the initiative in years past in Noosa.

"It is important to us because our beautiful town depends on our environment staying clean and healthy for all to enjoy.”

Mr Camilleri thanked Cruise Whitsundays, Fishi Seafood and Sundowner Cruises for providing prize giveaways, and Master Butchers for donating sausages for the free sausage sizzle.

Mantra Club Croc is giving away two nights' accommodation in a hashtag campaign #CleanUpAirlie.

The Whitsunday Times asked the community to submit their #cleanupAirlie photos and above is a selection of the best.

For more Clean Up Australia Day photos make sure you grab your copy of the Whitsunday Times this week.