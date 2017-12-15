Clear water delivers fish

Dingo Bay/

Hydeaway Bay

THE fishing has improved nicely, with the water clearing up around the islands, but the best action is still in the dirtier water.

Jigging soft plastics or casting hard bodies has been pretty consistent and has singled out the bigger fish.

Off the beaches there are still plenty of whiting to be caught, crabs can be found in the creeks by those prepared to put in the hours.

-Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing

Islands

MACKEREL are still about the islands, jigging and setting baits down deep working best.

Tuna schools are few and far between, coral trout, sweetlip and tuskfish have been chewing well around the fringing reefs at the 20m depth, deeper water produced a few quality nannigai, jewfish and fingermark.

Keeping a light to medium spin rod ready and a small metal lure at all times to give you the best shot at one of these speedsters.

Warmer water temps mean the sharks are showing up in numbers. If sharks are a problem it's best to move on.

Ross Meade with a nice coral trout.

Rock walls

LIVE baits and pilchards have been the most reliable way to catch fish off the rocks; jacks, fingermark, tuskfish queenfish and trevally. Early morning and late afternoon will be the times to target mackerel, queenfish and trevally.

Rivers

REPORTS from the rivers have been very positive this week, most that went out managed to secure a decent feed of mud crabs.

Those who put the effort were rewarded with some quality fresh prawns for bait or the plate.

Fishing holes and rock bars during the lower stages of the seems to be the best way to target salmon and grunter. Whiting and flathead can be found at high tide and barra are showing up regularly, but it is still closed season so barra hooked should be handled with care and released asap.

-Ryan Fuller, Whitsunday Fishing World