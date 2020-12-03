Menu
A major road between Bowen and Collinsville has been blocked Photo: Jojo Newby
Cleared: Major road reopened after road train breakdown

Elyse Wurm
3rd Dec 2020 3:00 PM
UPDATE 4.15PM: A major road between Bowen and Collinsville is now open after an earlier truck breakdown.

About 2.10pm, the Transport and Main Roads Department advised Peter Delemothe Rd was down to one lane after a road train broke down.

The department has now confirmed the road has been cleared and all lanes have reopened.

EARLIER: A brokem down road train has blocked a major road between Bowen and Collinsville.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised Peter Delemothe Rd is down to one lane after the truck broke down about 30km outside Bowen.

Traffic control is in place and drivers are being advised to proceed with caution.

Whitsunday Times

