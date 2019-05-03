Clearing space for a bright future

MONSTER WEEKEND: Whitsunday Sailing Club's Danny O'Brian, Leonie Matthews and Darvey Schiller with one of the boats for sale at the Monster Car Boot Sale this Sunday.

THE fun continues this long weekend by the water's edge at the Whitsunday Sailing Club with bargains and treasures to be found on Sunday.

Stallholders and bargain hunters alike are welcome to the waterfront markets from 2-8pm for an afternoon of family fun.

Looking to clear some space of their own, the sailing club welcomes anyone who wants to do the same by setting up a stall for either $10 for a car or $30 for trailer or marquee.

Whitsunday Sailing Club event organiser Stacy Harvey said the club had never done a market like this before.

"Like many others in the area, we really felt the effects of the damage caused by Cyclone Debbie so our car boot sale this weekend is a chance for us to clear out some space and breath new life into our club,” she said.

"We want people to come down and see what we can do here and how great our club facility is here by the water.

"Hopefully people come down and either set up a stall or come to find a bargain and while they're down here they can also find plenty of reasons to come back again.

"We are an important part of our local community and we just want to share that with everyone.”

Plenty will be on offer, including boats, marine supplies and equipment, but Ms Harvey said stallholders could set up a stall with whatever it is they wanted to sell.

Founded in 1979, the sailing club is making the most of the long weekend by creating events to generate interest in the facility to help ensure it can continue to offer their facilities to the Airlie Beach community for years to come.

What started off as a sailing shed in the late 70s has grown to a multi-faceted facility offering the Whitsundays both a range of educational programs and function space options.

Ms Harvey said one of the club's priorities was to ensure the longevity of their junior sailing program.

"We're really looking this long weekend to be able to generate both revenue and interest in the club so we can continue to provide Airlie Beach with this amazing sailing facility, especially our junior sailing program” she said.

"We're really proud of what we do here, and we want to share that with everyone this weekend.

"We offer both junior and senior sailing, marine training and first aid course and we're also a great space for functions such as weddings and conferences.”