Menu
Login
RADICAL ACTION: Climate activist Hannah, has suspended herself over Newlands Railway in protest against Adani.
RADICAL ACTION: Climate activist Hannah, has suspended herself over Newlands Railway in protest against Adani.
News

Climate activist suspended over rail line in Adani protest

by Georgia Simpson
15th Nov 2018 12:29 PM

POLICE were called to the Newslands Rail line in Merinda, north of Bowen, where an 18-year-old climate activist has been hanging from a tripod in protest.

A QPS spokesperson said police were called to the scene at 5.30am where they found the woman perched in the tripod over the railway line.

Newlands Rail lines transports coal to the Adani-owned Abbot Point Coal Port, and the activist, known only as Hannah, has stationed herself there in a bid to draw attention to the proposed Carmichael mine and rail project.

A Front Line Action on Coal (FLAC) media release said Hannah's protest was part of a campaign to stop Adani's proposed Carmichael mine and rail project which would open up the Galilee Basin to coal mining and exportation.

"To trust that someone else will solve the biggest issue facing our world will be lethal. Every person needs to take action against climate change and the corruption that brought it to us,” Hannah said.

A FLAC media spokespersonsaid Hannah was not in any danger and as of 12.15pm, about four police officers were the on scene.

adani bowen climate change newlands ral line protest
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Businesses vying for state awards

    Businesses vying for state awards

    News Eighteen local businesses will feature among 200 statewide entrants chasing gold medal success in the Queensland Tourism Awards on Friday night.

    • 15th Nov 2018 1:11 PM
    Tensions rise over public school funding plans

    Tensions rise over public school funding plans

    News Education a hot topic for Whitsundays as a federal election looms.

    Daydream Island sets date to re-open in April next year

    Daydream Island sets date to re-open in April next year

    News Daydream Island sets date to re-open in April next year

    'Madame Butterfly' drops in for Hamilton Island Triathlon

    'Madame Butterfly' drops in for Hamilton Island Triathlon

    Water Sports 'Madame Butterfly' drops in for Hamilton Island Triathlon

    Local Partners