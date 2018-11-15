Climate activist suspended over rail line in Adani protest

RADICAL ACTION: Climate activist Hannah, has suspended herself over Newlands Railway in protest against Adani.

POLICE were called to the Newslands Rail line in Merinda, north of Bowen, where an 18-year-old climate activist has been hanging from a tripod in protest.

A QPS spokesperson said police were called to the scene at 5.30am where they found the woman perched in the tripod over the railway line.

Newlands Rail lines transports coal to the Adani-owned Abbot Point Coal Port, and the activist, known only as Hannah, has stationed herself there in a bid to draw attention to the proposed Carmichael mine and rail project.

A Front Line Action on Coal (FLAC) media release said Hannah's protest was part of a campaign to stop Adani's proposed Carmichael mine and rail project which would open up the Galilee Basin to coal mining and exportation.

"To trust that someone else will solve the biggest issue facing our world will be lethal. Every person needs to take action against climate change and the corruption that brought it to us,” Hannah said.

A FLAC media spokespersonsaid Hannah was not in any danger and as of 12.15pm, about four police officers were the on scene.