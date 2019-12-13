Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stop Adani protesters at Siemens Mackay office last week.
Stop Adani protesters at Siemens Mackay office last week.
News

Climate activists target company’s Mackay office again

Melanie Whiting
13th Dec 2019 10:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLIMATE activists disrupted Siemens’ Mackay office today, for the second time in the past week, calling on the company to cut ties with Adani’s controversial Carmichael mine.

A group of 15 people have entered the tech giant’s office, following a similar occupation one week ago.

The Frontline Action on Coal protesters offered employees Christmas bonbons and sang parody Christmas carols.

Protester Marco Bellemo, 18, said Siemens was not thinking “responsibly” about the future impacts of its decision.

Stop Adani protesters at Siemens Mackay office last week.
Stop Adani protesters at Siemens Mackay office last week.

“In Queensland we are already facing unprecedented fires and droughts, which we know are accelerated and intensified by the use of fossil fuels like coal, and this will all become far more severe for younger generations like mine,” Bellemo said.

The protest comes after yesterday’s announcement by Adani that Siemens had been awarded a rail signalling systems contract for the Carmichael rail network.

The Daily Mercury has contacted Adani Mining for comment.

adani carmichael mine frontline action on coal protests siemens
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

        premium_icon New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

        Health The new regulations will come into effect in less than one month.

        COSTO’S CAPITAL IDEA: Mackay snubbed as state hub

        premium_icon COSTO’S CAPITAL IDEA: Mackay snubbed as state hub

        Politics Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has put forward his pick for a North Queensland...

        No more market stalls for smaller cruise ships

        premium_icon No more market stalls for smaller cruise ships

        News Lions decide to pull the pin if ships hold less than 1000 passengers

        Watch this space: New addition to lagoon to promote Airlie

        premium_icon Watch this space: New addition to lagoon to promote Airlie

        News It'll be erected next year and be more than a photo opportunity.