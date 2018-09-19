Climate change hub set to open on Thursday

INITIATIVE: A Climate Change Innovation Hub will open at the Queensland TAFE Cannonvale Campus on Thursday.

INITIATIVE: A Climate Change Innovation Hub will open at the Queensland TAFE Cannonvale Campus on Thursday. Claudia Alp

A NEW Climate Change Innovation Hub will be opened on Thursday at the TAFE Queensland Whitsundays campus in Cannonvale.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the hub was aimed at developing collaborative, real-world innovative solutions to assist the Whitsunday region in facing climate change challenges.

"Our region, particularly our 514km of coastline, is extremely susceptible to the impacts of climate change such as sea level rises, storm surges and severe weather patterns,” Cr Willcox said.

"The hub aims to attract national and global leading climate change researchers and practitioners to the Whitsundays to work on achievable solutions to these issues.”

A Climate Hub Advisory Panel (CHAP) has been developed to direct the focus and efforts of the hub and is made up of a range of national and international climate and climate related experts in the fields of law, climate adaptation, finance, insurance, tourism and agriculture.

Representatives from council, local industry stakeholders and a range of climate experts will attend the official opening of the Whitsunday Climate Change Innovation Hub on Thursday..