Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Extinction Rebellion protesters shut down Sydney CBD. Picture: Seven News
Extinction Rebellion protesters shut down Sydney CBD. Picture: Seven News
Environment

Climate elves glue themselves to road

by Frank Chung
20th Dec 2019 8:13 AM

Climate change protesters dressed as elves have superglued themselves to the road on Pitt Street in Sydney's CBD, causing traffic chaos.

The group from Extinction Rebellion have gathered around a makeshift Santa sleigh filled with charcoal, which they spread on the ground.

 

Extinction Rebellion protesters shut down Sydney CBD. Picture: Seven News
Extinction Rebellion protesters shut down Sydney CBD. Picture: Seven News

 

 

Police and emergency services are currently on the scene and attempting to use acetone to remove the protesters, Seven News reports.

A number of people have already been arrested, including one protester dressed as Prime Minister Scott Morrison - who this morning announced he was cutting his holiday short to return home amid the bushfire crisis.

 

More Stories

Show More
climate change editors picks extinction rebellion protesters sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedic cleared of ‘conspiracy theory’

        premium_icon Paramedic cleared of ‘conspiracy theory’

        Crime A court has decided there is no evidence to support a “conspiracy theory” about a paramedic’s treatment of an ambulance that crashed.

        Here comes Santa Claus

        premium_icon Here comes Santa Claus

        News Santa has ditched Dancer, Prancer and Rudolph for a different kind of ride.

        NYE fireworks cancelled, money not to be donated

        premium_icon NYE fireworks cancelled, money not to be donated

        News Whitsunday residents will be ringing in the new year without fireworks.

        Cannons make a splash at state championships

        premium_icon Cannons make a splash at state championships

        Sport Four swimmers from the Cannonvale Cannons have achieved incredible results against...