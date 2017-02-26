Climbing the ladder of success

The journey from trainee body corporate manager to company shareholder and partner proves there is no ladder Melissa Braney can't climb.

Melissa has witnessed the impressive growth of Archers first-hand, joining the company in 2008.

She first took on the Hamilton Island building portfolio in 2009, which at the time was only responsible for a small number of buildings.

Today the portfolio has evolved to now cover a large number of prestige properties.

The key to Melissa's success was fulfilling a number of small goals which soon culminated in her position as partner.

Melissa said it was interaction with remarkable people which drove her passion.

"There are so many different people from so many different walks of life in this industry we work in, you have investors and occupiers and there is never a dull moment," she said.

Building relationships with clients such as resident managers, property owners, developers and body corporate committees is what defines Archer's approach to business.

Melissa has in-depth knowledge of the latest regulations and legislation and uses this to provide clients with expert and professional advice.

Customer can visit Archers for expert advice in a range of areas including administrative services, secretarial services, financial services and insurance management.

This story was initially published as part of a Women in Business advertising feature in the Whitsunday Times.

International Women's Day is being celebrated in the Whitsundays on Sunday, March 5, at Lure, Abell Point Marina.