Climbing to the top of the rope

RIGHT NOTE: Kingswood played on the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

WHEN Kingswood duo Alex Laska and lead vocalist Fergus Linacre started their rock and roll career, they experienced a similar stumbling block many aspiring musicians have faced in their claim to fame.

Having formed from a modest foundation in 2009, lead guitarist Alex Laska said the road to glory was one paved with early challenges.

"We started playing at pubs and clubs and bars and we thought we were Led Zeppelin,” Laska said.

"But then we realised we were really sh*t.

"We didn't start playing on the radio till 2012.

"It took a huge self realisation.

"We made a decision to take the ego out of the equation and our songs needed to get better and we needed to practice a lot and put the hard work in.

"It was a hard learning curve to go from there and figure out how to get better.”

Laska and Linacre first met at the age of 11 and made the fateful decision to form a band shortly after starting university.

Coming to grips with their early reality, the Kingswood partners fine tuned their performances.

They started reeling in their fans in Melbourne.

"I told Fergus that I had this feeling that he had an amazing voice,” Laska said.

"He was apprehensive at the beginning but has now become the fully formed lead singer that he is today.”

They also joined forces with drummer and supporting vocalist Justin Debrincat to make a formidable rock trio.

Soon enough, Kingswood made epic strides with their hits making regular appearances in the hottest 100 and the band going on to headline shows at venues which the musical legends "dreamt” of performing at.

Eight years since emerging onto the music scene, Kingswood are set to hit Airlie Beach.

And they promise to put on a show which really would make Led Zeppelin proud.

"Imagine Led Zeppelin times by 100,” Laska said.

"It will be the best rock and roll show that has ever happened in the history of rock and roll.

"We will be playing a selection of songs from our albums one is Microscopic Wars and the other is After Hours, Close to Dawn.”

Microscopic Wars reached number six on the ARIA albums chart while After Hours, Close to Dawn was released in February this year.

After Hours, Close to Dawn was named in Rolling Stone Australia's 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017, as well as The Herald Sun's Biggest New Albums in 2017, mixing an eclectic collection of retro R'n'B grooves with soaring rock & roll, fuzzy soul and space age experimentation.

The latest album followed on from their path down a new sonic direction, resulting in a change of sound which has managed to delight and astonish fans.

It's all connected by the defining element that is the trio's creative DNA.

No matter what shape they take, their songs are still instantly recognisable as "pure Kingswood”.

Laska listed some of Kingswood's high profile performances such as Splendour in the Grass, Big Day Out, an ACDC tour and their first New York performance as some of the highlights since Kingswood's inception.

Airlie Beach fans will have much to look forward to, including ARIA top 10 favourites like 'Golden', 'Creepin' and 'Atmosphere'.

With Kingswood getting pumped for Airlie Beach in October, be sure to lock in the date to experience an authentic rock experience.