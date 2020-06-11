New clinic’s role in getting region’s economy back on track

Dr Chris Gill, Dr Bill Smith and Dr Jane De Keyser at the new clinic showing the difference between PPE used now and during the plague.

A NEW respiratory clinic in Cannonvale could play a major part in preventing a "second wave" of coronavirus and in turn help protect the region's economy, according to one on the practice's doctors.

The clinic, located at Whitsunday Shopping Centre, is run by Affinity Family Medical and will test patients for coronavirus as well as other respiratory illnesses like the flu.

Previously, coronavirus restrictions meant patients displaying any cold-like symptoms had to be tested in their cars.

Now they will be referred to the dedicated clinic to receive testing for a range of respiratory symptoms.

Dr Bill Smith said the clinic would assess and test anyone with symptoms and "even the mildest tickle in the throat is enough to be tested".

He also hoped continued testing would help prevent a "second wave" that would be another blow to the region's economy.

"I think there will be second wave, only the size of the second wave is yet to be determined," he said.

"Widespread testing and thorough contact tracing are the keys to making the second wave as small as possible.

"The more testing we can do, the more we can get back to having a normal economy."

Dr Jane De Keyser, Dr Bill Smith and Dr Chris Gill inside the new respiratory clinic.

Patients with any respiratory illness, not just those linked to coronavirus, are able to access the service free of charge.

Patients who meet the COVID-19 testing criteria will be tested with results sent directly to their regular GP.

Dr Smith said rules around self-isolation after testing had also changed, meaning only people who had travelled overseas, visited a coronavirus hot spot, were a healthcare worker or had been in contact with a known case were required to self-quarantine after a test.

"We don't want people to avoid testing because they fear self-isolating," he said.

"We offer testing in a safe controlled environment where you don't have to share a waiting room with other patients.

"There is also a dedicated entry and exit with a controlled number of people in a room at any time."

The clinic was welcomed by Member for Dawson George Christensen who hoped it would reduce pressure on hospitals and continue the fight against the virus.

"The Whitsundays clinic is well placed to support people with fever, cough, sore throat, and other respiratory symptoms, and avoiding the risk of infection in our community," he said.

"It's vital that potential COVID-19 patients can be assessed and tested as soon as possible to prevent the further spread of the virus, which is exactly the service this clinic will provide."

Community members experiencing respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat or fatigue can book an appointment at the Whitsunday Respiratory Clinic by phoning 4804 5664 or online.

The clinic is open Monday to Friday from 1pm to 5pm.