CLIPPER COUNTDOWN: Event guide for Whitsunday stopover

THE countdown to the start of the Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival has well and truly begun, with the first event due to take place on Saturday, January 11.

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is a unique event – amateur crew members are teamed with experienced skippers to sail in a 40,000 nautical mile race around the globe – and the Whitsundays stopover will be the final one in Australia for the 2019-20 race.

The Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival is a whole-of-region event to celebrate the arrival of the fleet and welcome the crews, their families and friends to the wonderful Whitsundays.

It will showcase the Whitsunday region and what it is renowned for – beautiful scenery, amazing sailing and warm Queensland hospitality.

The festivities will kick off on January 11 with the iconic White on Whitehaven by Fish D’vine – a long table lunch on the pristine silica sands of Whitehaven Beach, on Whitsunday Island.

This will be followed by a free community welcome event the following day, on the Airlie Beach foreshore, providing an opportunity for the local community to show the warm Whitsundays hospitality the region is renowned for.

Other events throughout the carnival will include the Clipper Golf Challenge at Proserpine Golf Club, the Little Ripper Clipper Cup, and Australiana Long Lunch at the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

The Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival finishes up with the Parade of Sails, and the outstanding Rodeo by the Reef, on the Bowen foreshore, on Saturday, January 18.

The bull-riding bonanza will deliver full-on action and entertainment alongside the beautiful azure waters of the Whitsundays, providing top class entertainment for the whole family.

There will 60+ competitors vying for a total cash prize pool of more than $10,000.

The event promises to be a memorable day out, with not just rodeo bull riding action but also live entertainment, food stalls, activities for the kids and much more.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler is excited to once again welcome the Clipper Race sailors to the region.

“Hosting world-class events like the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race is a huge visitation drawcard for our region,” she said.

“We generally see a great spike in guest numbers around these events and the 2018 Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival was a huge success.

“The Whitsundays is the Heart of Sailing, there is no better way to showcase that than by hosting the globally recognised Clipper Race fleet, as well as their international family and friends.”

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is the only race of its kind and matches experienced skippers with novice sailors, who can take part in just one leg or every leg of the race, which starts and ends in Liverpool, in the UK, and takes in Uruguay, South Africa, Australia, China, the USA and Northern Ireland.

For more information about the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race and the Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival please visit www.whitsundayclipperrace.com.au

INFO TO KNOW:

WHAT: the Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival

WHEN: January 11 to 18, 2020

WHERE: Region-wide event

COST: See website for details www.whitsundayclipperrace.com.au