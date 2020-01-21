Menu
SAY GOODBYE: Clipper crews farewelled towards next leg

Deborah Friend
21st Jan 2020 5:56 PM
THE crews competing in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race have set off on yet another leg of their epic 40,000 nautical mile journey, this time to Sanya, in China.

Following a week in the Whitsundays, it was time to wave good bye, on Saturday, as the boats slipped their lines, one by one, and sailed out of Coral Sea Marina, where they had been staying.

The 'Parade of Sails' was an opportunity for family and friends, who had travelled to the Whitsundays, to farewell the crew as they prepared to set sail for the Asia-Pacific leg of the race.

 

clipper parade of sails clipper round the world yacht race coral sea marina
Whitsunday Times

