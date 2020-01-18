Menu
Punta del Este slips its lines at Coral Sea Marina on Saturday (January 18) as it embarks on another leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.
News

Clipper crews slip lines, and get ready to set off to Sanya, in China

Deborah Friend
18th Jan 2020 3:21 PM
THE crews competing in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race slipped their lines today, at Coral Sea Marina, as they set off on another leg of the 40,000 nautical mile race, this time to Sanya, in China.

The race is unique, as it pairs experienced skippers with novice sailors, with the crews made up of people from all over the world, from hairdressers to CEOs.

There are 43 different nationalities represented across the whole fleet and the ages of the crew range from 18 to 76 this year.

The crews have been enjoying everything there is to see and do in the Whitsundays, including skydiving and jetskiing, amongst other things, as well as a packed calendar of events.

Tonight sees the Rodeo by the Reef, on the Bowen Foreshore, taking place.

