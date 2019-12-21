Clipper Race has Whitsundays in its sights

The Australian leg of the Clipper Race sets off this Sunday with the yachts due into the Whitsundays from January 9, 2020. Picture: Peter Carruthers

THE countdown to the Clipper Race arrivals in the Whitsundays is well and truly under way with crews set to begin the Australian leg of their round-the-world sail on Sunday.

The 11-yacht fleet are due to hit the Whitsundays from January 9 with a jam-packed events calendar kicking off from January 11.

The Fremantle to Whitsundays leg is the fourth of eight sails in the race.

Sailing manager at the Whitsunday Sailing Club Ross Chisholm said the event would be a great way to get people excited about the sport.

“It brings some focus onto the sport that means a lot to the whole Whitsunday area,” he said.

“It’s a unique opportunity, there’s very few places that get the opportunity to host one of these events.”

Mr Chisholm hoped that the event would encourage people to get more involved in sailing in the region, whether they’re a novice or a seasoned sailor.

“It’s just public awareness, more than anything, of what is possible,” he said.

“We’re well geared up to handle more interest and there are plenty of opportunities for people to get out and have a go at a local level and see what they want to do.”

The Whitsunday Sailing Club will be hosting one of the events during the Clipper Race festivities, the Little Ripper Clipper Cup, that will see clipper crews test their skills aboard the club’s Hobie Waves and RS Quest dinghies.

Mr Chisholm said the event was a big success last year, and he hoped it would be a fun addition to this year’s celebrations.

“We can see how much they’ve learnt and how much they haven’t learnt,” he said.

“It will give them a real challenge for when they roll forward.”

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler hoped the event would be a big drawcard for tourists within the region as well as those travelling from abroad.

“The Whitsundays is the heart of sailing,” she said.

“There is no better way to showcase that than by hosting the globally recognised Clipper Race fleet, as well as their international family and friends.”

After departing the Whitsundays, the crews will head to across to China and the Philippines before navigating to the United States, Panama, Bermuda and the United Kingdom.

Competitors will have clocked 40,000 nautical miles by the time they cross the finish line in London in early August 2020.

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

9-12 January: Arrival window for yachts into the Whitsundays at the Coral Sea Marina Resort, south marina

11 January: White on Whitehaven by Fish D’Vine

12 January: Community welcome event at Airlie Beach Foreshore

14 and 16 January: Clipper Race yacht open days

14 January: Sunset at Sorrento Restaurant & Bar

14 January: Dinner by Fish D’Vine

15 January: Clipper golf challenge at Proserpine Golf Club

15 January: Dinner at Reef Gateway Hotel

16 January: Lunch at Garden Bar Bistro

16 January: Little Ripper Clipper Cup and Australiana long lunch at Whitsunday Sailing Club

18 January: Rodeo by the Reef at Bowen foreshore

18 January: Parade of sails Coral Sea Marina Resort, south marina