Clipper sailors get a warm Whitsunday welcome

Clipper Welcome Party at the Airlie Beach foreshore on Friday. Peter Carruthers

THE Airlie Beach foreshore came alive to the sounds of summer festivities on Friday evening as the Clipper Round the World Race was formally welcomed to the Whitsudays.

Clipper crews marched in a parade from the Airlie Beach Hotel to adoring applause. Former best Job in the World winner, Ben Southall was the master of ceremonies and invited the deputy mayor, John Collins to the stage.

Al Grundy gave an address on behalf of Tourism Whitsundays before winning skipper of Visit Seattle, Nikki Henderson, made a speech and the keys to the Whitsundays were handed to the Clipper Round the World Racers.

Jumping castles got a solid workout as a host of musicians including Minnie Marks and Busby Marou kept the the crowd entertainedand then fireworks lit up the sky.