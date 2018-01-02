Clipper yachts set for Whitsunday sail

The fleet of 12 Clipper Round the World yachts will depart Hobart for the Whitsundays this Friday.

The fleet of 12 Clipper Round the World yachts will depart Hobart for the Whitsundays this Friday.

CLIPPER yacht Sanya Serenity Coast was the first Clipper 70 class boat home in the Sydney to Hobart ocean classic however the win was handed to HotelPlanner.com after she was granted a 120 minute redress for going to the assistance of a fellow competitor.

The crew of Hotelplanner came to the assistance of the yacht Invictus Games 2018 Down Under after a sailor was lost overboard.

HotelPlanner.com has scooped the pool at the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Prize Giving, with the Clipper Race team awarded not only the plaque for winning the Clipper 70 Class, but also the Rani Trophy for Most Meritorious Performance.

The Commodore of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, John Markos, made special mention of the HotelPlanner.com team, commending them for retrieving the man out of the water in 15 minutes.

The 12 Clipper Round the World crews now enjoy a well earned break before departing Hobart at 11.00, local time, on Friday January 5 to race up the east coast of Australia to Airlie Beach, where the crew will be welcomed by the inaugural Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival.