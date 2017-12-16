Clippers lock in music talents

DYNAMIC DUO: Busby Mar ou will perform at the Clipper Race Carnival.

AUSTRALIAN acts Busby Marou and Troy Kemp are confirmed to headline the Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival festivities this summer.

Winners of the Blues & Roots Work of the Year category at the 2012 APRA Music Awards, duo Busby Marou will perform at the Bendigo Bank Clipper Race Welcome Party, a free event hosted on Friday, January 19, at Airlie Beach Foreshore.

Festivities will then move to Bowen, with a Rodeo by the Reef on Saturday, January 27, where Golden Guitar winner Troy Kemp will perform at the event.

Hosted at the Grandview Hotel over the Australia Day long weekend, the event tipped to be full of fun and excitement.

Other entertainment includes the inaugural BBQ by the Reef competition, amusements for the family, market stalls, live entertain- ment, a mechanical bull and a rodeo.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Craig Turner said the Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival was shaping up to be one of the biggest events in the Whitsundays.

"It will be a two-week extravaganza of events right around the Whitsundays,” Mr Turner said.

"With a rodeo, a Long Lunch on Whitehaven Beach, a Progressive Cruise Lunch and a Clipper Race Day, there really is something for everyone.”

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is unique as it matches experienced skippers with novice sailors, who take part in one or every leg of the race, which starts and ends in Liverpool.

Sponsors of the event include Bendigo Bank, Fish D'Vine, Whitsunday Foodservice and the Boating Industry Association.

Carnival supporters include Angel Signs, Paradise Outdoor, News Corp, Graphic House, Cruise Whitsundays, Grant Broadcasters and Lion Pty Ltd.

Funding partners include the Federal Government, State Government via Tourism and Events Queensland's Its's Live! In Queensland events calendar, Whitsunday Regional Council, Tourism Whitsundays and Abell Point Marina.

Tickets are selling fast for the paid events and make a great Christmas gift.

The Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival will be from January 13-29. For tickets and more information visit www.whitsunday clipperrace.com.au.

Whitsundays is the halfway point of the race and is the last stop of the Australian leg, meaning all eyes will be on the region.