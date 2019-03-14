Menu
Clive Palmer has had a loss in the High Court.
Clive Palmer loses High Court battle

Sherele Moody
by
14th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
CLIVE Palmer's Mineralogy has lost an appeal relating to BGP Geoexplorer.

It's another blow in Mr Palmer's ongoing fight to avoid paying BGP Geoexplorer $24million for works the Singapore-based firm completed in the Gulf of Papua for Palmer Petroleum.

Mineralogy lost an appeal in 2017, then another in July 2018 and on Tuesday this week, the High Court said no to the company's request for special leave to appeal.

The court ruled it "would not enjoy sufficient prospects of success to warrant a grant of special leave to appeal".

