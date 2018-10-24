Clive’s bold plan to resurrect the Titanic

More details have been revealed of Clive Palmer’s Titanic replica. Picture: Blue Star Line

EXACTLY 110 years after the Titanic hit an iceberg and sank in one of the world's most infamous disasters at sea, an ambitious successor will set off to finally complete its doomed maiden voyage.

Clive Palmer's Titanic II - an exact replica of the ill-fated ocean liner - is due to set sail in 2022, the billionaire said.

Mr Palmer's company Blue Star Line has been working on the $700 million Titanic II project since 2012 and recently resumed construction of the replica after the project stalled due to financial disputes.

Titanic II is being built in a shipyard in China, rather than the Belfast shipyard in Northern Ireland where the original, "unsinkable" Titanic was built.

An artist’s rendering of Titanic II. Picture: Blue Star Line

Aside from vastly improved navigation and safety technology and extra lifeboats on board, pretty much every else about the replica will be the same as the original.

Titanic II will mimic the cabin layout of the original and will carry almost exactly the same number of people on board - 2400 passengers and 900 crew.

And it will trace the maiden voyage of its namesake, starting in Dubai and then taking the same North Atlantic route from Southampton, England to New York.

After the two-week maiden voyage, it will embark on other global routes.

It will faithfully recreate the original. Picture: Blue Star Line

"The ship will follow the original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York," Mr Palmer told MSN.

"But she will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivalled attention, intrigue and mystery in every port she visits."

According to Blue Star Line, Titanic II will have the same class categories as the original ship - first, second and third class.

The Jinling Shipyard in China where Mr Palmer was said to be building Titanic II. Picture: Dave Tacon

It will also be the same length, and will have replicated dining rooms and restaurants.

There is no word yet on how much a ticket will cost.

The ship was originally slated to set sail in 2016 but was delayed due to disputed royalties from a Chinese conglomerate, the BBC reported.

The Titanic was considered unsinkable when it set sail from Southampton, England, in April 1912.

Mr Palmer recently announced the Titanic II project would open its European headquarters in Paris, rather than London, because he wanted the office in Europe post-Brexit.

The RMS Titanic, the largest ship afloat at the time, was considered unsinkable when disaster struck days into its maiden voyage to New York on April 15, 1912.

The British ship hit an iceberg south of Newfoundland and sank hours later, killing more than 1500 people, including the ship's architect, and its captain Edward Smith.