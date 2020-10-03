Palmer’s father-in-law to be candidate for Fraser Coast

Australian businessman Clive Palmer has announced a candidate for Maryborough – his father-in-law, Alexandar Sokolov.

CONTROVERSIAL Australian businessman Clive Palmer has announced a candidate for Maryborough - his father-in-law, Alexandar Sokolov.

Mr Sokolov, who will stand for the United Australia Party at the upcoming election, became embroiled in the saga surrounding Mr Palmer's nickel refinery company, Queensland Nickel, which collapsed in 2016.

In July, 2017, it was reported Mr Sokolov had been gifted $7.6 million of Queensland Nickel's money.

Last year, Mr Palmer agreed to cover the full cost of entitlements for sacked Queensland Nickel workers, after he reached a deal with liquidators to settle debts owed by his Townsville business.

Mr Sokolov is one of 43 candidates to stand for the party across the state.

A photo and biography is yet to be uploaded to the United Australia Party website.

Mr Sokolov will stand against incumbent Labor member Bruce Saunders, LNP candidate Denis Chapman, Samantha Packer from the Informed Medical Options Party, One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse and Greens candidate Craig Armstrong.

The Australian recently reported that five of Mr Palmer's private companies - including a business that was deregistered in 2016 - had donated more than $2.09m to Mr Palmer's United Australia Party since the end of June, including a $2m donation from Mineralogy.

Since then, an extra $20,000 has been donated by four of the companies and Mr Palmer himself. The latest donations include $11,000 from Mr Palmer for advertising, and nearly $4000 from Mineralogy to pay for "wages for staff working on CPUAP for fortnight ending 25 September 2020".

Labor has asked Queensland's electoral commission to investigate if Clive Palmer is breaching the state's strict campaign expenditure caps by using his private company Mineralogy to spend an extra $1m to promote his political party and attack the ALP.