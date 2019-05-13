Close battles order of the day

IN TOP SWING: Trish McNeill, from Cannonvale, at the Proserpine Golf Club on Saturday.

IN TOP SWING: Trish McNeill, from Cannonvale, at the Proserpine Golf Club on Saturday. Georgia Simpson

PROSERPINE GOLF: Saturday's stableford event was taken out by the senior brigade in both men's and ladies' competitions.

Jim Grace with 41 points edged out Albert Pini into second with 40 points, and Kath Borer took the ladies with 36 points.

Trish McNeill was in second place on 35, closely followed by Elspeth Scotford and Beryl Nosworthy on 34.

Trish also took the pin shot on hole number nine.

In the men's rundown were Michael Cragg, 39, Chris Weigand, Mick Kavanagh and Gary Scotford, 38, Ken Lovett and Scott Lee, 37, Chris Brett and Peter Faust 36, while Russell Brauer, Scott Grigg and Col Gilham completed the prize winners on 35.

The pin shots went to Chris Weigand on two, Matt Muller on nine, Wendy Bradley 13 and Warren Deighton on 16.

The two-shot club featured an eagle on hole 10 by Roger Vandenberg, while Warren Deighton, Ken Granger, Rod Wecker and Allen Roberts had birdies on the par threes.

Only 31 players took part in the men's mid-week competition on Thursday, with Michael Ward on 41 points pushing Gavin Kerwand into second on 40.

The place getters were Barry Mortimer, Geoff Fitzsimmons, 39, Wayne Temby 38, Peter Fox 37, and Warren Deighton and Glenn McKerley 36.

Glenn also took the pin shot on two, while Karl Kirkwood, Barry Mortimer and Gavin Kerwand took nine, 13 and 16 respectively.

In the nine-hole comp Barry Mortimer took the winners spot with 22 points from Michael Cragg on 20.

The ladies mid-week competition held on May 9, was a three-way tie with Faye Elder taking the honours on a countback from Ann Gardel and Mandy Patterson, all girls on 35 points.

The place getters were Jill Chick, Wendy Bradley and Lyn Muller.

The pin shots went to Mandy Patterson, Jill Chick and Ann Gardel.

This Saturday's competition is a single stableford.