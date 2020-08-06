Close but not quite close enough for men’s pennant team

Jonathon Bye, Gavin Milne and Jason Bartz were part of the men’s division 1 pennant team from Proserpine that competed in Mackay at the weekend. FILE PHOTO

PROSERPINE BOWLS: The Men’s Division 1 pennant side travelled down to North Mackay Bowls Club at the weekend to contest this year’s pennants.

The team of Wayne Handley, Jonathon Bye, Scott Hamilton, Nathan Harriott, Andrew Bell, Barry Saroglia, Gavin Milne, Luchie Gardel, Jason Bartz, Nathan Dodds, Michael Kinnear and Graham Kinnear all played very well across the weekend.

Saturday saw us have 3 wins from 3 games.

We defeated Seaforth 5 to 1 in the morning, Sarina 6 to 0 after lunch and Northern Beaches 5 to 1 in the afternoon.

Sunday morning we played Souths Suburban who narrowly defeated us by 2 shots overall to gain a 4 to 2 victory.

This put us in equal lead with Mackay Club and 1/2 a point in front of Souths Suburban.

Souths played Seaforth in which they got all 6 points.

This left it up to either Proserpine or Mackay Club to win 6 nil to win the title.

It was neck and neck up until the last 2 ends of each rink where we just lost our way to give Mackay Club the victory. Well done to Mackay.

This is their first Division 1 title in more than 20 years.

Congratulations to the team of Michael Kinnear, Graham Kinnear, Gavin Milne and Andrew Bell who lost only 1 game all weekend.

Thanks also to our reserves Shane and Luke Kinnear who supported us and helped out with the scoreboard at the weekend.

Thanks also to our manager Martin who was also there to lend a hand and cheer us on.

I know everybody is probably bowled out from the last few weekends, but with a weekend spare it would be good to play at least the first round of the Men’s Triples Championships. This has to be completed by September 12 if we want someone to represent Proserpine at the Champions of Champions.

Games for Saturday at 1pm: Dale Haack, A.Player, Wayne Handley vs Luke Kinnear, Shane Kinnear, Michael Kinnear; Steve Lawrie, Ted Cullen, Todd Leys vs Toby Craig, Marcus Craig, Jonathon Bye; Peter Lawton, Barry Zillmann, Ross Reville vs. Jim Quod, Kevin Thorogood, Marty Flowers.

A game for Sunday morning about 11am: Bob Spees, Martin Corr, Brett Saroglia vs. Ayden Bartz, Jason Bartz, Gavin Milne.

Heather Patullo competed in the Champion of Champion Singles at Marian on Tuesday. Heather drew Beryl Markey from Marian Club and an afternoon game.

The Marian green has a tricky little afternoon breeze that is quite befuddling and Beryl mastered it better on this occasion than Heather.

Final score was 25-16.

Champion of Champions Singles went on to be won by Ladda Purdie from Airlie Beach with the runner-up being Sue Hunter from Northern Beaches.

Ladda Purdie from Airlie Beach won the Champion of Champions Singles. FILE PHOTO

On Wednesday, we had two games of pairs played. It is lovely to see the return of Carol and Nev Smith from Victoria who have had that exciting set of hoops to jump through in terms of quarantine and proving their time in safe areas.

Lovely to see Bill McLeod and Grahame Herd from Airlie Beach continuing to use social play to improve their comfort levels on grass.

Regina Aquilina and Nev Smith defeated Heather Patullo and Bill McLeod 26 to 9; John Lahney and Carol Smith defeated Arthur Griffith and Grahame Herd 23 to 14.

Sunday social bowls saw five players enjoy blustery conditions but no rain.

Heather Brown played double lead.

Heather Brown, Mary Hedgelong and Barry Zillmann defeated Heather Brown, John Lahney and Jim Quod 21 to 15 in a game that was level right up until the last few ends.

PAHs have started again and Regina and Heather are off to share the celebrations at St Helens on Monday.

School Groups are going well. We have two classes of Year 10 from St Catherine’s each week of this term doing a curriculum unit.

We’d like to thank those volunteers who are assisting Heather in the running of this.

It is much appreciated by our club and by the school.

Thanks also to those who have offered their appreciation of the program and sent their apologies for being unable to assist at this time.