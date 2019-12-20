Close calls even happen on Christmas: VMR president

Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday president Mal Priday is urging people to play it safe on the water over the holiday period. Picture: MONIQUE PRESTON.

WOKEN by an urgent medivac call at 3am on Christmas Day a few years ago, Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday president Mel Priday knows emergencies don’t cease over the festive season.

Luckily, the patient pulled through, but Mr Priday along with the Whitsunday Water Police are urging both tourists and residents not to be complacent on the water during the holidays.

This came as Mr Priday identified an increase in rescue missions over the past few years.

“So far this year we’ve done 120 activations compared from 102 last year and 82 year before,” he said.

“At this time of year there will be a lot more boats on water, and we’re urging people to check the weather first and remember the weather can change very quickly.”

Mr Priday also recommended that those heading out on the water notify someone of when they are leaving and when they plan on returning so an alarm can be raised if anything does go wrong.

Acting officer in charge of the Whitsunday Water Police Brett Norris had a similar safety message coming into the Christmas period.

“A big thing is that the weather has been bad and people haven’t been able to use their boats, and then they don’t look at their safety gear before they go out,” he said.

“One of our main messages would be before you even hook up the boat, make sure you have all your safety gear checked.

“A lot of time during the holiday period people take their family out but don’t have life jackets suitable for kids, haven’t checked their flares for the expiry dates and haven’t checked their EPIRBs.

“All holiday periods are busy in relation to water safety so that’s why we’re putting that message out now.”

Those heading out on the water are also reminded that mobile phones shouldn’t be relied upon and an operational marine VHF radio is the best form of contact.

Drink driving rules also apply on the water and the person driving the boat must be under the legal limit of 0.05 per cent, which is the same as driving a motor vehicle.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday will continue operation throughout the whole Christmas period and can be contacted on 4946 7207.