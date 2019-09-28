Menu
Rosella crash
News

CLOSED: Crash south of Mackay closes highway

Ashley Pillhofer
28th Sep 2019 8:44 AM | Updated: 9:04 AM
THE Bruce Highway near Rosella will remain closed in both directions for "quite some time" a police spokesman has said.

A person was taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway
A person was taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway Staff Photographer

Police remain at the scene after a truck and a cane train collided at the intersection of Homebush Road about 6.44am.

Paramedics, including critical care paramedics responded to the incident and took a person im a stable condition to Mackay Base Hospital with back, arm and leg injuries.

Highway closed at Rosella

Posted by Michelle Cameron on Friday, 27 September 2019


The police spokesman said motorists were being diverted along Homebush Road and Chelona Sandiford Road.

