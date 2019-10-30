Menu
Airlie Beach restaurant 74 Taphouse has closed its doors today indefinitely.
CLOSED: Whitsunday business announces indefinite closure

Shannen McDonald
by
30th Oct 2019 12:48 PM
An Airlie Beach restaurant has closed its doors today indefinitely.

The Port of Airlie family-friendly restaurant, 74 Taphouse (previously Denman Cellars Beer and Café), posted on their Facebook page this morning informing they would be 'closed until further notice'.

Denmans Beer Café was established in 2012 and purchased by Dan and Jax Mcleod in 2017.

The waterfront venue is home to Whitsundays Islands Brewing Co, which is the only locally owned and operated brewery in the area.

An update on a Whitsunday Island Brewing Co Facebook event planned for November 7, states the home brew event was needing to be rescheduled due to a family emergency. 

The post also states they will update the event's date soon, while apologising for any disappointment. 

According to the post, the brewery's beer is still available at Anchor Bar and KC's Bar and Grill. 

Whitsunday Times

