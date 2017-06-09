Closing in on climate

PREPARATION: A new strategy aims to prepare Whitsunday residents for long-term effects of climate change including rising sea levels and an increased intensity of tropical cyclones.

A NEW strategy to be developed by Whitsunday Regional Council will see residents prepared for the long-term effects of climate change.

And to assist in the process, Council has engaged a historian from the Australian Heritage Specialists to review and collate information on all notable weather events which have affected the region.

Over the next 12 months, the Coastal Hazard Adaptation Strategy will be developed, which aims to prepare residents who live along Australia's coastlines for the long-term impacts of climate change, such as rising sea levels, storm surge events and the increased intensity of tropical cyclones.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said information gathered would paint a clearer picture of long-term impacts.

"The historian will work alongside our local historical societies to review all of our records and identify patterns for rainfall, temperature and wind speeds,” Cr Willcox said.

"This information will be invaluable in identifying which areas are at risk from coastal hazards, so we can develop options for responding to these challenges.”

The public is encouraged to participate by sharing their stories and memories of past weather events either or online or during public information sessions to be held in July.

For more visit www.yoursay.whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au.