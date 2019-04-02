CLOSING THE GAP: Mental health help for Whitsundays youth

CLOSING THE GAP: Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network treasurer Paul Burke, president Ron Petterson, Federal MP George Christensen and Whitsundsay Counselling and Support CEO Wayne Horwood are thrilled that a mental health service for young people will be accessible in the Whitsundays.

Georgia Simpson

YOUNG people battling with mental health issues will soon be able to access services in the Whitsundays.

At the moment they have to travel to either Mackay or Townsville for mental health support services.

The Federal Government announced it would be providing greater access to mental health and support services in the region, through Headspace and the Youth Mental Health Foundation.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the lack of adequate and accessible mental health resources for young people would be addressed by the provision of a Headspace psychologist in the region.

"I had the opportunity to meet with representatives of the North Queensland Primary Health Network earlier this year, and there is an identified need for mental health and suicide prevention services,” Mr Hunt said.

Federal MP for Dawson, George Christensen, met with Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network treasurer Paul Burke and president Ron Petterson as well as Whitsunday Counselling and Support CEO Wayne Horwood last week to personally announce the funding.

Headspace provides tailored and holistic mental health support to 12-25-year-olds, and focuses on early intervention, providing services for mental health, physical health (including sexual health), alcohol and other drugs support, or work and study support.

"It has worked wonders in Mackay and it will work wonders in the Whitsundays as well,” Mr Christensen said.

Wayne Horwood said Whitsunday Counselling and Support had provided vital services to the community for many years.

Most of the funding the service receives goes to providing care to domestic violence victims and women escaping domestic violence, Mr Horwood said.

He said there was a huge gap for young people battling with mental health in the Whitsundays.

"Even though we can look after the mums really well, and the women who come in and use our service across the region, a number of them have young people with them between the ages of 12-25,” he said.

Mr Petterson said the service had been pushing for a Headspace in the region for several years.

"When young people are struggling, often their families are struggling as well,” he said.

He said a dedicated Headspace model would not only help struggling youth, but also their families.

Mr Christensen said the exact costs and rollout date was not yet known, but the funding comittment was "open ended” and available "right now” to the North Queensland Primary Health Network.