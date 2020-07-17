Closing today: Last chance to vote for QSL grower rep

GROWER ELECTION: Time running out to have your say. Picture: Cameron Bates

GROWER ELECTION: Time running out to have your say. Picture: Cameron Bates

VOTING for the 2020 QSL grower representative member election will close at 5pm today.

Elections are being held in the six milling regions of Central (Mackay), Plane Creek, Herbert River, Mossman, Tablelands and Burdekin.

Voting is voluntary but to be eligible to vote, you must be a sugar cane grower who supplies sugar cane under contract to a mill in that region.

To lodge your vote, you must complete the applicable voting paper and return it to QSL by 5pm today.

At this late stage, growers who are yet to submit their voting papers should either email them through to QSL or drop them in to their local QSL office, rather than posting them, to ensure they are received before the 5pm cut-off.

Results will be declared in early to mid-August after votes have been checked and counted by an independent scrutineer.

Until such time, current QSL grower representatives remain in their positions.

•Central (Mackay)

•Plane Creek