Feet of newborn baby in hospital with parents hand
Health

Summit as mothers, babies put in danger by lack of services

13th Aug 2018 2:03 PM

A SUMMIT will be convened by Queensland Health to address a lack of maternity services in the stateâ€™s rural and remote areas.

News Corp reported yesterday the closure of 40 country obstetric units across the state, including Babinda, Mossman and Tully, was forcing desperate mums to either deliver their babies at home with no medical support or to risk a roadside birth by driving hundreds of kilometres to the nearest hosspital.

The death rate in rural areas without birthing services was 23.3 babies per 1000 born â€" almost four times higher than in towns with an obstetrics unit.

Mr Miles said experts at the summit would probe safety, staffing and models of care in rural areas.

