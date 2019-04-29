Clouds hover, but don't spoil parkrun

PARKRUN: A field of 79 runners tackled last Saturday's Airlie Beach parkrun.

Cloudy skies hovered above, but the field enjoyed near perfect Whitsundays running conditions.

Five personal-best times were set on the day, including by Chad Baxter, who was the fourth runner to complete the 5km layout, in a time of 20:08.

A raft of new faces and visitors featured, including Laz Reynolds, who was the eighth runner across the line and Sydney visitor Emma Duncan.

James Henry was the first runner to complete the course in 19:15, 17 seconds ahead of Inaki Egibar.

Volunteers Lesley Barford, Bob Barford, Matthew Curr, Maryanne Fyvie, Geoffrey Fyvie, Justin Knight-Gray, Karen Maddock and Madonna O'Leary were thanked for making parkrun possible.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr.

It is free, but first-time participants should register before attending.

Participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community at the Bohemian Raw Cafe after each event.

For more information, visit the Airlie Beach parkrun website or their Facebook page, or contact Airlie Beach parkrun director Bob Barford on 0407 895 011.