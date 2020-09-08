Club 88 assault on woman lands young father in court

A man who assaulted a woman at Club 88 by pushing her into a table has been fined $200.

A man who assaulted a woman at Club 88 by pushing her into a table has been fined $200.

A BEENAAM Valley father who pushed a woman into a table at a nightclub has avoided more serious punishment after it emerged the story the victim told police differed to what happened.

Jacob Liam Day pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday to unlawfully assaulting the woman at Club 88 in the CBD, early in the morning of New Year's Day.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns told the court the woman complained to police the next day.

She told them 27-year-old Day - who had been assaulted by the woman's partner last year - approached her while she was sitting at a table at the club, the court heard.

CCTV footage from the club showed what happened was different to what the victim told police.

Police were told he began to verbally abuse her, calling her a "piece of s---", and when he finally left she followed "only to find out what his problem was".

She said he then pushed her over, causing her to hit her back when she crashed into a table, and knocking her engagement ring off.

However CCTV footage revealed a different story.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* 36 key points from the coronial inquest into Kirra's death

* REVEALED: Gympie's 10 most haunted places

It showed Day walked straight past the table, and it was the victim who began to yell at Day, leaving the table and following him.

Day's lawyer Greg Wildie said during this the woman called Day "you white dog" and told him "you're dead".

It was then that Day pushed her over.

Mr Wildie said Day had been "seriously hurt" in the 2019 assault, and had needed steel plates and metal screws in his jaw.

Jacob Liam Day pleaded guilty to the assault in Gympie Magistrates Court.

On the night in question he had been out celebrating New Year's Eve with his then-pregnant girlfriend.

"He admits he could have sat tight and waited for security," Mr Wildie said, telling the court that same night security guards had to break up two other incidents involving the victim.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan lamented that in none of Day's submissions had the words "regret" or "remorse" made an appearance.

"That's a shame," Mr Callaghan said.

"You've got to learn to walk away from things like that."

He noted Day's criminal history included grievous bodily harm and disorderly behaviour, and ultimately fined him $200 and ordered the conviction not be recorded.